Trump's Plan: Tackling Inflation with Government Unity

President-elect Donald Trump plans a 'whole government' response to inflation after assuming office. A memorandum will be signed, though specifics are undisclosed. Additionally, a national energy emergency declaration aims to boost domestic oil and gas production to reduce fuel costs for Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to curb inflation, President-elect Donald Trump will sign a memorandum signaling a unified government approach upon taking office, according to White House sources.

Details of the actions outlined in the memorandum remain unspecified, though the incoming administration promises decisive measures.

A national energy emergency is also slated for declaration, aimed at ramping up U.S. oil and gas output to alleviate gasoline prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

