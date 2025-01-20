Trump's Plan: Tackling Inflation with Government Unity
President-elect Donald Trump plans a 'whole government' response to inflation after assuming office. A memorandum will be signed, though specifics are undisclosed. Additionally, a national energy emergency declaration aims to boost domestic oil and gas production to reduce fuel costs for Americans.
- United States
In a bid to curb inflation, President-elect Donald Trump will sign a memorandum signaling a unified government approach upon taking office, according to White House sources.
Details of the actions outlined in the memorandum remain unspecified, though the incoming administration promises decisive measures.
A national energy emergency is also slated for declaration, aimed at ramping up U.S. oil and gas output to alleviate gasoline prices.
