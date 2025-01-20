Left Menu

Washington's New Era: Trump's Return

Donald Trump, overcoming numerous challenges, is inaugurated as the 47th US president. In a stark reversal to his previous stance, he will engage in transition traditions with President Biden. Trump's administration is poised to redefine gender rights, affecting federal recognition and access to gender-affirming services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:12 IST
Washington's New Era: Trump's Return
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, overcoming impeachment, criminal charges, and assassination attempts. The ceremony, held indoors due to harsh weather, marks a new chapter as Republicans seize complete control of Washington's political landscape.

The inauguration included a departure from Trump's previous non-cooperative transition, as he and First Lady Melania Trump met with President Joe Biden and Jill Biden for the traditional coffee at the White House. This marks a stark difference from four years ago when Trump did not acknowledge Biden's victory.

One of Trump's first actions as president will be signing an executive order limiting the recognition of transgender rights, undoing aspects of Joe Biden's previous order. This movement has sparked concern among civil rights groups who are preparing to challenge the new restrictions in court, emphasizing the turbulent road ahead for transgender rights in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025