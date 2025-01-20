Washington's New Era: Trump's Return

Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, overcoming impeachment, criminal charges, and assassination attempts. The ceremony, held indoors due to harsh weather, marks a new chapter as Republicans seize complete control of Washington's political landscape.

The inauguration included a departure from Trump's previous non-cooperative transition, as he and First Lady Melania Trump met with President Joe Biden and Jill Biden for the traditional coffee at the White House. This marks a stark difference from four years ago when Trump did not acknowledge Biden's victory.

One of Trump's first actions as president will be signing an executive order limiting the recognition of transgender rights, undoing aspects of Joe Biden's previous order. This movement has sparked concern among civil rights groups who are preparing to challenge the new restrictions in court, emphasizing the turbulent road ahead for transgender rights in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)