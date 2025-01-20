Left Menu

BJP Allegations Intensify Over AAP's Alleged Aid to Rohingya Refugees

BJP candidates in Delhi accuse AAP of aiding Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants with official documents ahead of Delhi elections. BJP promises to establish detention centers if elected, as Manoj Tiwari and other leaders criticize AAP for allegedly supporting illegal infiltrators.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:51 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of facilitating the creation of ration and Aadhar cards for purported Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi infiltrators on Monday.

Bidhuri announced that if BJP forms the government in Delhi, detention centers for "Rohingyas and infiltrators" will be established within the first month. He stressed the necessity for an investigation into these allegations, promising strict actions against anyone involved in aiding the process.

Echoing similar criticisms, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that the ruling party in Delhi supports illegal infiltrators. The controversy heightened following revelations that a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. With Delhi's assembly polls looming, the BJP continues to pressurize, accusing AAP of protecting Delhi's criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

