BJP Allegations Intensify Over AAP's Alleged Aid to Rohingya Refugees

In a fiery political move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of facilitating the creation of ration and Aadhar cards for purported Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi infiltrators on Monday.

Bidhuri announced that if BJP forms the government in Delhi, detention centers for "Rohingyas and infiltrators" will be established within the first month. He stressed the necessity for an investigation into these allegations, promising strict actions against anyone involved in aiding the process.

Echoing similar criticisms, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that the ruling party in Delhi supports illegal infiltrators. The controversy heightened following revelations that a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. With Delhi's assembly polls looming, the BJP continues to pressurize, accusing AAP of protecting Delhi's criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)