India's Diplomatic Presence at Trump's Swearing-In

In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

The event, held in Washington D.C., saw global representatives, with Jaishankar attending both the ceremony and an Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church.

This participation underscores India's engagement with the new US administration, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties.

