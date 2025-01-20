India's Diplomatic Presence at Trump's Swearing-In
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Representing India, Jaishankar also participated in the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John’s Church, highlighting India's diplomatic engagement with the new US administration.
In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.
The event, held in Washington D.C., saw global representatives, with Jaishankar attending both the ceremony and an Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church.
This participation underscores India's engagement with the new US administration, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties.
