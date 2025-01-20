Left Menu

Actor-Politician Vijay Champions Farmers Against Controversial Parandur Airport Project

Actor and politician Vijay pledges support for farmers protesting against the proposed Parandur airport, accusing the ruling DMK of benefiting from the project. He stresses the importance of safeguarding natural resources and urges reconsideration of the airport's location. Vijay initiates 'Kala Arasiyal' to support grassroots mobilization.

In a bold move, actor-politician Vijay has thrown his weight behind farmers protesting the proposed Parandur airport project. Addressing a large gathering, he accused the ruling DMK of personal gain from the project, which threatens to decimate farmland and waterbodies in the area.

Vijay, who heads the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), criticized the DMK's change in stance since coming to power, reminding them of their previous opposition to similar development proposals. He emphasized that any new development should not come at the cost of valuable natural resources, which are vital for tackling climate change.

Vijay's presence reinvigorated the ongoing 910-day protest and signaled a new phase in grassroots mobilization. Known as 'Kala Arasiyal', this phase aims to amplify the farmers' voices against the impacts of the Parandur project, urging both state and central governments to reconsider their plans.

