Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons Amid Political Tensions
President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for individuals targeted by successor Donald Trump, including Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci. The pardons aim to shield them from politically-motivated retaliation following Trump's inauguration. Biden emphasized safeguarding democracy and acknowledged threats faced by public officials amid controversial allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:40 IST
In a move underscoring deepening political rifts, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons on Monday for individuals his successor, Donald Trump, had targeted for alleged retaliation.
High-profile figures like Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci were among those pardoned as Biden sought to shield them from what he characterized as politically motivated attacks initiated by Trump's administration.
Biden commended the pardoned as dedicated public servants, emphasizing their undeserved subjection to threats while affirming his belief in the enduring strength of U.S. legal institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- pardons
- Trump
- Cheney
- Milley
- Fauci
- political tensions
- U.S. Capitol
- democracy
- public servants
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
World on Edge: Global Political Tensions Escalate
Political Tensions Rise Amid Controversy Over Contractor's Alleged Suicide
Arrest in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case Unravels Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise in Delhi as Allegations of Scams and Raids Surface