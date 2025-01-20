Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons Amid Political Tensions

In a move underscoring deepening political rifts, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons on Monday for individuals his successor, Donald Trump, had targeted for alleged retaliation.

High-profile figures like Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci were among those pardoned as Biden sought to shield them from what he characterized as politically motivated attacks initiated by Trump's administration.

Biden commended the pardoned as dedicated public servants, emphasizing their undeserved subjection to threats while affirming his belief in the enduring strength of U.S. legal institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)