Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons Amid Political Tensions

President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for individuals targeted by successor Donald Trump, including Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci. The pardons aim to shield them from politically-motivated retaliation following Trump's inauguration. Biden emphasized safeguarding democracy and acknowledged threats faced by public officials amid controversial allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move underscoring deepening political rifts, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons on Monday for individuals his successor, Donald Trump, had targeted for alleged retaliation.

High-profile figures like Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci were among those pardoned as Biden sought to shield them from what he characterized as politically motivated attacks initiated by Trump's administration.

Biden commended the pardoned as dedicated public servants, emphasizing their undeserved subjection to threats while affirming his belief in the enduring strength of U.S. legal institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

