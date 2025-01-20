Left Menu

New Leadership at TSA Amidst Administration Transition

David Pekoske, head of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has left office as the Trump administration makes room for new leadership. Pekoske managed a workforce of 60,000 employees responsible for security at U.S. transportation hubs, having served terms under Presidents Trump and Biden.

In a move marking a transition in leadership, David Pekoske, head of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has vacated his office to make way for new appointments by the incoming Trump administration, according to sources.

Pekoske's tenure included managing a formidable staff of 60,000, responsible for overseeing security at crucial transportation hubs across the country. He was first appointed by President Trump in 2017 and secured a second term under President Joe Biden in 2022.

This leadership change signals a fresh approach as the administration shifts focus, with the new leadership expected to continue shaping security policies at airports and transportation networks nationwide.

