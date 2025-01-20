New Leadership at TSA Amidst Administration Transition
- Country:
- United States
In a move marking a transition in leadership, David Pekoske, head of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has vacated his office to make way for new appointments by the incoming Trump administration, according to sources.
Pekoske's tenure included managing a formidable staff of 60,000, responsible for overseeing security at crucial transportation hubs across the country. He was first appointed by President Trump in 2017 and secured a second term under President Joe Biden in 2022.
This leadership change signals a fresh approach as the administration shifts focus, with the new leadership expected to continue shaping security policies at airports and transportation networks nationwide.
