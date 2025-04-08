Left Menu

AI Surveillance and Secrecy: Inside Musk's DOGE and the Trump Administration

The Trump administration, alongside Elon Musk's DOGE, is reportedly using AI to monitor federal employee communications for hostility towards Trump. Concerns arise due to potential breaches in federal record-keeping and transparency laws, with AI and Signal app usage prompting debates about privacy and government ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration may be using artificial intelligence, courtesy of Elon Musk's DOGE team, to scrutinize communications within federal agencies, with a focus on uncovering perceived disloyalty towards President Trump, claim sources familiar with the situation.

The employment of AI alongside the Signal encrypted messaging app has raised significant concerns among cybersecurity experts and government ethicists. They argue this strategy could violate federal transparency laws and may serve political interests.

Critics, including government ethics experts, warn of potential abuses of power and data security risks. They highlight worries that such actions could silence dissent and politicize the federal workforce, as Musk's initiatives aim to streamline government operations through tech-driven efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

