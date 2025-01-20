Left Menu

Who’s Who: High-Profile Figures at Trump's Inauguration Day Service

High-profile tech billionaires, diplomats, and CEOs attended President Donald Trump's inauguration day church service, emphasizing their support for the new administration. Notable figures included Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. Their presence underscored their influential roles and the expected policy shifts under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:01 IST
A notable congregation of tech billionaires, foreign diplomats, and prominent CEOs shadowed U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday during his attendance at St. John's Church in Washington. This typically understated event on Inauguration Day became a showcase for some of the world's most influential figures.

The church service was attended by tech moguls like Elon Musk, whose presence highlights the significant embrace of Trump by the tech sector. Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, arrived solo, underscoring his pivotal role in the new administration.

Other attendees included Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, casino billionaire Miriam Adelson, Indian magnate Mukesh Ambani, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Their participation indicates shifting dynamics within major corporations as they align with Trump's anticipated policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

