Trump's Immigration Crackdown: A National Emergency

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 - U.S. President Donald Trump, newly sworn in, has commenced his tenure with firm plans to tackle illegal immigration by declaring it a national emergency. This strategic move includes a proposal to deploy troops at the U.S.-Mexico border, aiming to fortify the nation's boundaries against unlawful entry.

The President further aims to reinstate the controversial 'remain in Mexico' policy, a dictate that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their U.S. applications are processed. This policy was a hallmark of his previous administration, now reinstated in a bid to tighten immigration controls.

Trump's comprehensive strategy also involves halting all illegal crossings and detaining migrants caught in the act. The measures mark a significant effort to curb what he perceives as a chronic issue threatening U.S. security and sovereignty.

