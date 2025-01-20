Trump's Immigration Crackdown: A National Emergency
U.S. President Donald Trump announces an immigration crackdown, declaring illegal immigration a national emergency. He plans to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and reinstate the 'remain in Mexico' policy. Trump aims to prevent illegal entries and detain migrants crossing the border unlawfully.
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 - U.S. President Donald Trump, newly sworn in, has commenced his tenure with firm plans to tackle illegal immigration by declaring it a national emergency. This strategic move includes a proposal to deploy troops at the U.S.-Mexico border, aiming to fortify the nation's boundaries against unlawful entry.
The President further aims to reinstate the controversial 'remain in Mexico' policy, a dictate that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their U.S. applications are processed. This policy was a hallmark of his previous administration, now reinstated in a bid to tighten immigration controls.
Trump's comprehensive strategy also involves halting all illegal crossings and detaining migrants caught in the act. The measures mark a significant effort to curb what he perceives as a chronic issue threatening U.S. security and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)