Global Leaders Welcome Trump’s Second Term

Global leaders, including Turkey's Erdogan, Canada's Trudeau, and UK's King Charles, extended their congratulations to Donald Trump on his second term as U.S. President, highlighting the potential for strengthened partnerships. Discussions with Trump are expected to focus on economic collaboration and international security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:06 IST
World leaders have expressed varying reactions to Donald Trump being sworn in for a second term as President of the United States. These reactions highlight the potential shifts in international relations with the U.S.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expressing a willingness to collaborate with Trump for peace. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lauded the successful economic partnership between Canada and the U.S., expressing optimism for continued job creation and prosperity.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen both emphasized longstanding partnerships with the U.S., signaling a desire for continued collaboration on mutual security and prosperity. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British King Charles conveyed congratulations, underscoring a commitment to defense and the special transatlantic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

