Delhi's Political Arena Heats Up: Allegations, Defamation, and Campaign Controversies

In a charged atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit took to door-to-door campaigning in New Delhi, fiercely criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly misusing taxpayer money on freebies. Dikshit argued that such giveaways were a ploy to win votes without real governance.

Simultaneously, Dikshit has launched a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh after they accused him of corruption. Meanwhile, Congress's Delhi President Devendra Yadav accused the AAP of ignoring Dalit and minority rights in both Delhi and Punjab, claiming a lack of representation in the Rajya Sabha further exposes AAP's shortcomings.

On the other hand, AAP steadfastly criticized the BJP for unfulfilled promises, releasing a book that sarcastically lists alleged achievements. The political battlefield remains volatile as BJP accuses AAP of aiding illegal immigrants and standing with anti-national forces. These contentious campaigns underscore the deep divisions and pressing issues facing Delhi voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)