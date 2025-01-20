Delhi's Political Arena Heats Up: Allegations, Defamation, and Campaign Controversies
The political stakes in Delhi have intensified with allegations of corruption, defamation suits, and fierce campaigning. Congress and BJP criticize AAP over governance and alleged support for illegal immigrants, while AAP fends off attacks by emphasizing unmet promises by their rivals. As elections approach, heated exchanges dominate Delhi's political dialogue.
- Country:
- India
In a charged atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit took to door-to-door campaigning in New Delhi, fiercely criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly misusing taxpayer money on freebies. Dikshit argued that such giveaways were a ploy to win votes without real governance.
Simultaneously, Dikshit has launched a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh after they accused him of corruption. Meanwhile, Congress's Delhi President Devendra Yadav accused the AAP of ignoring Dalit and minority rights in both Delhi and Punjab, claiming a lack of representation in the Rajya Sabha further exposes AAP's shortcomings.
On the other hand, AAP steadfastly criticized the BJP for unfulfilled promises, releasing a book that sarcastically lists alleged achievements. The political battlefield remains volatile as BJP accuses AAP of aiding illegal immigrants and standing with anti-national forces. These contentious campaigns underscore the deep divisions and pressing issues facing Delhi voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Politics
- Elections
- AAP
- Congress
- BJP
- Freebies
- Defamation
- Dalits
- Immigrants
ALSO READ
Celebrating Murli Manohar Joshi: A Pillar of BJP Legacy
Congress Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls
Next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
Have faith that lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi at BJP rally.
VHP Demands Congress Apology After Nanded Blast Acquittal