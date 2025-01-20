Left Menu

Delhi's Critical Election: A Decisive Battle for Development

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri calls the upcoming Delhi assembly elections a historic event. Criticizing the AAP government's developmental failures, he stresses the urgent need for progress. Delhi elections, scheduled for February 5, reflect on economic growth under Modi while questioning Kejriwal's unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:27 IST
Delhi's Critical Election: A Decisive Battle for Development
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has labeled the forthcoming Delhi assembly election as unprecedented in the nation's history. He argued that while the economy is flourishing nationwide, the AAP-led administration has faltered in advancing Delhi, expressing disappointment with unfulfilled promises.

Puri emphasized the election's significance, slated for February 5, comparing today's economy to 2014 when India was part of the 'fragile five,' heavily reliant on foreign investments. He lauded the country's rise to the world's fifth-largest economy.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay slammed Arvind Kejriwal's political strategies, calling them outdated and deceptive. Upadhyay expressed confidence in BJP's success in the upcoming elections, set for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025