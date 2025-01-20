Delhi's Critical Election: A Decisive Battle for Development

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has labeled the forthcoming Delhi assembly election as unprecedented in the nation's history. He argued that while the economy is flourishing nationwide, the AAP-led administration has faltered in advancing Delhi, expressing disappointment with unfulfilled promises.

Puri emphasized the election's significance, slated for February 5, comparing today's economy to 2014 when India was part of the 'fragile five,' heavily reliant on foreign investments. He lauded the country's rise to the world's fifth-largest economy.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay slammed Arvind Kejriwal's political strategies, calling them outdated and deceptive. Upadhyay expressed confidence in BJP's success in the upcoming elections, set for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)