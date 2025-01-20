Delhi's Critical Election: A Decisive Battle for Development
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri calls the upcoming Delhi assembly elections a historic event. Criticizing the AAP government's developmental failures, he stresses the urgent need for progress. Delhi elections, scheduled for February 5, reflect on economic growth under Modi while questioning Kejriwal's unfulfilled promises.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has labeled the forthcoming Delhi assembly election as unprecedented in the nation's history. He argued that while the economy is flourishing nationwide, the AAP-led administration has faltered in advancing Delhi, expressing disappointment with unfulfilled promises.
Puri emphasized the election's significance, slated for February 5, comparing today's economy to 2014 when India was part of the 'fragile five,' heavily reliant on foreign investments. He lauded the country's rise to the world's fifth-largest economy.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay slammed Arvind Kejriwal's political strategies, calling them outdated and deceptive. Upadhyay expressed confidence in BJP's success in the upcoming elections, set for February 5, with results on February 8.
