Global Leaders React to Trump's Inauguration

As Donald Trump steps into the role of the 47th President of the United States, global leaders express their reactions and aspirations for strengthened alliances and collaboration. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy praised Trump's decisive nature, anticipating that his policy for peace through strength would fortify American leadership globally.

Turkish President Erdogan reiterated Turkey's solidarity with Trump's intentions to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expressing hopes for swift resolutions. German Chancellor Scholz underscored the value of U.S.-EU relations, seeing Trump's inauguration as a chance to deepen transatlantic ties.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK highlighted the enduring friendship between the U.S. and UK, supported by a shared history of cooperation. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the robust economic partnership and collaboration prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)