Defense Secretary Transition Hits Senate Hurdle

Robert Salesses is set to assume the role of acting defense secretary, pending Senate confirmation of Pete Hegseth. Hegseth's nomination is under scrutiny due to concerns over his experience and past comments, with a Senate committee vote potentially occurring soon.

Salesses, currently the deputy director of the Washington Headquarters Services, steps in as Hegseth's confirmation process unfolds. The Senate Armed Services Committee may vote on Hegseth's nomination as early as Monday, though the full Senate vote remains uncertain.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army veteran, faced intense questioning during his confirmation hearing. Despite Democratic opposition, he managed to maintain Republican support, notably from Senator Joni Ernst, improving his chances for confirmation.

