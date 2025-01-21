Left Menu

Defense Secretary Transition Hits Senate Hurdle

Robert Salesses will serve as acting defense secretary until the Senate confirms Pete Hegseth, President Trump's nominee. Hegseth, facing controversy over his qualifications and past remarks, underwent a Senate committee hearing, securing support from key Republican figures despite opposition from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:25 IST
Defense Secretary Transition Hits Senate Hurdle

Robert Salesses is set to assume the role of acting defense secretary, pending Senate confirmation of Pete Hegseth. Hegseth's nomination is under scrutiny due to concerns over his experience and past comments, with a Senate committee vote potentially occurring soon.

Salesses, currently the deputy director of the Washington Headquarters Services, steps in as Hegseth's confirmation process unfolds. The Senate Armed Services Committee may vote on Hegseth's nomination as early as Monday, though the full Senate vote remains uncertain.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army veteran, faced intense questioning during his confirmation hearing. Despite Democratic opposition, he managed to maintain Republican support, notably from Senator Joni Ernst, improving his chances for confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025