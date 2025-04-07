Madhya Pradesh's Fake Cardiologist Scandal Unravels: Authorities Take Action
The scandal involving a "fake" cardiologist in Madhya Pradesh has prompted police to file charges and the National Human Rights Commission to investigate. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and authorities vow strict action, as the accused impersonated a UK cardiologist, leading to the death of seven patients.
Madhya Pradesh's authorities are taking swift action against a 'fake' cardiologist linked to the deaths of seven patients at a Damoh district hospital. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the government is rigorously pursuing the case, calling for a thorough investigation by the National Human Rights Commission.
The accused, masquerading as esteemed UK cardiologist Professor John Camm, was operating without proper registration, raising significant concerns over medical fraud. An FIR has been filed against 'Dr. Narendra John Camm' on charges of forgery and misrepresentation.
The discovery of this deceit has ignited a political and social uproar, with tensions boiling over into accusations of negligence and favoritism among political parties. The investigation continues as the nation watches closely.
