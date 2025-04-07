Left Menu

Crisis in Samos: Malnourished Children in Migrant Camp Reveal Urgent Needs

Doctors Without Borders has identified malnourished children in a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, highlighting severe living conditions. Six children from Syria and Afghanistan were diagnosed with acute malnutrition. The camp's poor conditions, like insufficient food and medical care, endanger residents' health, prompting calls for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has raised concerns over the presence of malnourished children at a migrant camp on Greece's Samos island. The discovery of six cases highlights alarming conditions, underscoring a humanitarian crisis in the region.

According to MSF, the affected children, aged between six months and six years, hail from Syria and Afghanistan. Although it remains unclear if their malnutrition directly resulted from the camp's environment, the lack of adequate food and medical resources poses significant health risks, the organization asserted.

MSF's Greece Director Christina Psarra stressed that "no child should suffer from malnutrition due to systemic neglect." The Samos facility, funded by the EU and operational since 2021, has faced criticism from rights groups like Amnesty International for being "inhumane and degrading." Calls for action grow as previous concerns, such as potential human trafficking, add urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

