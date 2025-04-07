Crisis in Samos: Malnourished Children in Migrant Camp Reveal Urgent Needs

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has raised concerns over the presence of malnourished children at a migrant camp on Greece's Samos island. The discovery of six cases highlights alarming conditions, underscoring a humanitarian crisis in the region.

According to MSF, the affected children, aged between six months and six years, hail from Syria and Afghanistan. Although it remains unclear if their malnutrition directly resulted from the camp's environment, the lack of adequate food and medical resources poses significant health risks, the organization asserted.

MSF's Greece Director Christina Psarra stressed that "no child should suffer from malnutrition due to systemic neglect." The Samos facility, funded by the EU and operational since 2021, has faced criticism from rights groups like Amnesty International for being "inhumane and degrading." Calls for action grow as previous concerns, such as potential human trafficking, add urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)