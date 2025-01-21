Trump's Renewed Withdrawal from Paris Agreement: A Setback for Global Climate Efforts
President Donald Trump announces the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, echoing his 2017 decision and distancing from global allies in climate change efforts. Critics within the U.S. fear this will weaken future climate initiatives, especially with worsening climate impacts like wildfires in Los Angeles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced that the United States will pull out again from the Paris climate agreement, a move that distances the nation from international allies in the fight against global warming.
The White House revealed the decision as Trump commenced his second term, reiterating his 2017 action to leave the global accord aimed at limiting temperature rise.
Critics warn that this withdrawal signifies a setback for global climate efforts and emphasizes the urgency for the U.S. to participate in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement