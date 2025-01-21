Trump's Renewed Withdrawal from Paris Agreement: A Setback for Global Climate Efforts

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will pull out again from the Paris climate agreement, a move that distances the nation from international allies in the fight against global warming.

The White House revealed the decision as Trump commenced his second term, reiterating his 2017 action to leave the global accord aimed at limiting temperature rise.

Critics warn that this withdrawal signifies a setback for global climate efforts and emphasizes the urgency for the U.S. to participate in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

