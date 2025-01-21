A New Era: Trump Inaugurated Amid Political Divisions
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, with Republicans claiming unified control of Washington. The inauguration highlighted deep political divisions but proceeded with traditional ceremonies, such as military reviews. Changes in the Department of Government Efficiency were also noted during the event.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump has officially been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, overcoming a series of political and legal challenges to reclaim the White House. Under Republican control, Trump's administration plans to initiate significant alterations to the nation's institutions.
The swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to harsh weather, was observed by a mix of supporters and detractors. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her congratulations, underscoring Mexico's commitment to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with the United States.
Media coverage of the inauguration accentuated the partisan splits within the country. Critiques from both historians and conservative commentators noted the intense divisiveness of Trump's address. Meanwhile, President Trump followed traditional inaugural proceedings, including a military troop review, as festivities continued despite the cold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United States Declares RSF Guilty of Genocide in Sudan, Sanctions Hemedti and RSF-Affiliated Entities
Vivek Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Senate Seat as JD Vance Steps Up
Vivek Ramaswamy will not serve in Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, the White House says, reports AP.
Vivek Ramaswamy Steps Down from Government Efficiency Commission
Donald Trump takes oath as 47th president of the United States.