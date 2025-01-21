Left Menu

A New Era: Trump Inaugurated Amid Political Divisions

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, with Republicans claiming unified control of Washington. The inauguration highlighted deep political divisions but proceeded with traditional ceremonies, such as military reviews. Changes in the Department of Government Efficiency were also noted during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:53 IST
A New Era: Trump Inaugurated Amid Political Divisions
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has officially been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, overcoming a series of political and legal challenges to reclaim the White House. Under Republican control, Trump's administration plans to initiate significant alterations to the nation's institutions.

The swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to harsh weather, was observed by a mix of supporters and detractors. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her congratulations, underscoring Mexico's commitment to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with the United States.

Media coverage of the inauguration accentuated the partisan splits within the country. Critiques from both historians and conservative commentators noted the intense divisiveness of Trump's address. Meanwhile, President Trump followed traditional inaugural proceedings, including a military troop review, as festivities continued despite the cold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025