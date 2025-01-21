A New Era: Trump Inaugurated Amid Political Divisions

Donald Trump has officially been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, overcoming a series of political and legal challenges to reclaim the White House. Under Republican control, Trump's administration plans to initiate significant alterations to the nation's institutions.

The swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to harsh weather, was observed by a mix of supporters and detractors. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her congratulations, underscoring Mexico's commitment to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with the United States.

Media coverage of the inauguration accentuated the partisan splits within the country. Critiques from both historians and conservative commentators noted the intense divisiveness of Trump's address. Meanwhile, President Trump followed traditional inaugural proceedings, including a military troop review, as festivities continued despite the cold.

