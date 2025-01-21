Trump's Bold Move: A Sweep of Executive Reversals

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he will revoke close to 80 executive actions taken by the previous administration. The Republican leader described these actions as destructive and radical, signaling a significant policy reversal.

Additionally, Trump announced that his administration will enforce an immediate freeze on regulations and hiring. This is part of a broader effort to stem the expansion of federal control and significantly cut back on what is deemed unnecessary governmental procedures.

This announcement is set to be a pivotal moment in shifting the direction of U.S. federal governance under Trump's tenure, with impacts expected to resonate across various sectors relying on executive policies.

