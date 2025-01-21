Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: A Sweep of Executive Reversals

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the revocation of nearly 80 executive actions from the previous administration. The President also declared an immediate regulation and hiring freeze. This bold move signifies a significant shift in policy, aiming to undo what the administration considers destructive and radical measures.

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he will revoke close to 80 executive actions taken by the previous administration. The Republican leader described these actions as destructive and radical, signaling a significant policy reversal.

Additionally, Trump announced that his administration will enforce an immediate freeze on regulations and hiring. This is part of a broader effort to stem the expansion of federal control and significantly cut back on what is deemed unnecessary governmental procedures.

This announcement is set to be a pivotal moment in shifting the direction of U.S. federal governance under Trump's tenure, with impacts expected to resonate across various sectors relying on executive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

