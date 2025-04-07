Left Menu

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Highlights Educational Vision at DAV Event

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed the pivotal role of education in national development at the DAV College's Sankalp se Siddhi event. She highlighted DAV's enduring legacy, its blend of modern education and Vedic ideals, and its influence in shaping responsible citizens, advocating investment in education as crucial for India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:49 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Highlights Educational Vision at DAV Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized education as a cornerstone for a responsible nation's progress during the 'Sankalp se Siddhi' event at DAV College. She reiterated the dual focus on academic and social responsibility, encapsulating the institution's mission beyond mere academic achievements.

Gupta praised the 140-year-old DAV tradition, noting its unique educational model that integrates modern learning with Vedic principles. Highlighting the institution's substantial reach across 23 states, she pointed out its pivotal role in fostering not just intellect but also character and patriotism among students.

Recalling prominent DAV alumni, Gupta said figures like Bhagat Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee exemplify the institution's impact. She connected DAV's mission with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, reinforcing the commitment with substantial educational investment in Delhi's budget this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

