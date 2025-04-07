Valladolid Players' Bench Clash: Apologies and Consequences

On Monday, Valladolid players Luis Pérez and Juan Miguel Latasa publicly apologized after being involved in a heated altercation on the bench during a La Liga match over the weekend.

The two players issued a joint statement, acknowledging their inappropriate behavior during the 4-0 defeat to Getafe. "No sporting result or frustration can justify disrespect or the behavior that we showed yesterday on the bench," their statement read. The athletes expressed regret to their teammates, the club, and the fans, and personally apologized to the rest of the squad, agreeing to accept any disciplinary measures the club might impose.

Valladolid, currently anchored at the bottom of the standings with 11 matches winless streak, also released a statement condemning the incident and indicating that it was contemplating disciplinary actions against the players involved. The altercation saw Pérez attempting to punch Latasa following an argument, soon after Latasa's substitution, but the situation was quickly controlled with the help of staff and other teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)