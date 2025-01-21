Left Menu

Marco Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State

Republican Senator Marco Rubio has been confirmed as the U.S. secretary of state. The Senate, known for his foreign relations and intelligence expertise, confirmed his appointment. Rubio is recognized for his firm positions on China and support for Israel, gaining majority support in the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:14 IST
In a significant political development, the U.S. Senate confirmed Republican Senator Marco Rubio as the nation's secretary of state on Monday. Known for his assertive stance on China and unwavering support for Israel, Rubio's confirmation reflects his influence in foreign policy circles.

The decision followed a majority backing from the 100-member Senate, affirming Rubio's credentials and his long-standing role in the Senate's foreign relations and intelligence committees. His confirmation process was notably smooth, underscoring his established reputation and expertise.

This appointment marks Rubio's transition from a legislative role to a key executive position, potentially signaling shifts in U.S. foreign policy. Rubio's extensive experience and clear positions on pressing international issues are seen as assets for his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

