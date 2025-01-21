Trump Triumphantly Reclaims Presidency with Controversial Moves

Donald Trump swiftly reasserted control over the U.S. government as he was inaugurated for his renewed presidential term. His administration began dismantling immigration policies, environmental regulations, and international commitments, signaling an aggressive start to his agenda.

Trump's inauguration, attended by influential tech leaders and political figures, symbolized his contentious return to power, despite facing legal challenges from past prosecutions. His speech focused on stringent immigration policies and nationalistic measures, evoking mixed reactions from political circles.

On the international stage, Trump announced plans to send astronauts to Mars and proposed renaming geographical landmarks, creating ripples among global leaders. His approach reflects a volatile yet ambitious plan aimed at redefining America's domestic and foreign strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)