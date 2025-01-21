Trump Reverses Biden's Arctic Drilling Ban
President Donald Trump repealed an executive order by former President Joe Biden, lifting the ban on oil drilling in 16 million acres of the Arctic. This marks one of several reversals of Biden's policies on Trump's first day in office, as announced by the White House.
In a decisive move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, repealing a 2023 directive from former President Joe Biden that had barred oil drilling in 16 million acres of Arctic land, the White House confirmed.
This action is part of a broader effort by Trump to reverse several of Biden's preceding policies on his inaugural day in office.
The White House press release outlined the significance of resuming oil extraction activities, emphasizing the potential economic benefits while stirring environmental debates. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Anna Driver)
