Trump Lifts Sanctions on Israeli Settler Groups

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday the removal of sanctions previously placed by the Biden administration on certain Israeli settler groups in the West Bank. These groups had been accused of perpetuating violence against Palestinians, leading to the sanctions by the former administration.

The Biden administration had issued Executive Order 14115, which specifically aimed at individuals and groups believed to undermine peace and stability in the region. The order was rescinded by Trump, according to a statement on the new White House website.

The decision has sparked discussions on the U.S. political stance toward Israeli-Palestinian relations and the implications for ongoing tensions in the West Bank. The move has been seen as a shift in U.S. foreign policy by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)