Trump's Surprise U-Turn: Paul Weiss Executive Order Rescinded

U.S. President Donald Trump rescinds an executive order against law firm Paul Weiss. The firm admitted wrongdoing related to attorney Mark Pomerantz and pledged $40 million in free legal work for the administration. The move contrasts Trump's actions against another firm, Perkins Coie, which is contesting a similar order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 06:15 IST
In a surprising development, President Donald Trump has withdrawn an executive order targeting the prestigious law firm Paul Weiss. The firm, which faced accusations linked to attorney Mark Pomerantz, has promised $40 million in pro bono legal work to support Trump's administration, aligning itself with the president's initiatives.

This unexpected turn follows a meeting between Trump and Paul Weiss' chairman, Brad Karp, where the firm admitted to the misconduct of Pomerantz, involved in the investigation into Trump's alleged hush money payments. Trump acknowledged the firm's commitment to American justice principles.

The rescinded order, which originally cited the firm's diversity policies and connections to Pomerantz, starkly contrasts with the administration's handling of another law firm, Perkins Coie, challenging a similar executive order in court.

