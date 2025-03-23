Israel Approves Independence for West Bank Settlements
Israel's security cabinet approved the separation and independent recognition of 13 Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the decision as part of a broader plan for settlement expansion. The move has faced criticism from Palestinian authorities and international communities, viewing it as illegal under international law.
Israel's security cabinet has sanctioned a plan to grant independence to 13 Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, marking a significant shift in settlement policy. This development was announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday.
The decision to recognize these settlements as independent entities follows the recent approval of tens of thousands of housing units across the West Bank. Smotrich asserted that this action is part of an ongoing effort to normalize and regulate settlements, aiming for eventual Israeli sovereignty over the disputed territories.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has strongly criticized the move, labeling it as a violation of international legitimacy and resolutions. Hamas has also condemned the decision, viewing it as a consolidation of colonial occupation in Palestinian territories. The international community largely considers these settlements illegal, a stance Israel disputes by citing historical connections to the land.
(With inputs from agencies.)
