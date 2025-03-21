Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order on Agency Transparency

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow federal officials access to unclassified government agency records. This move is intended to curb waste and fraud within government operations, as announced by the White House. The order aims to enhance transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:53 IST
Trump's Executive Order on Agency Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to enhance government transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order granting federal officials access to unclassified records, data, and systems within government agencies.

This initiative, announced by the White House, is aimed at reducing waste and fraud across various departments. The order, signed by Trump, empowers agency heads to facilitate this access, thereby promoting accountability.

The White House disclosed details of the new directive on its website, stating that the order had been signed on Friday, aligning with the administration's commitment to bolster efficiency and integrity within governmental operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025