Trump's Executive Order on Agency Transparency
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow federal officials access to unclassified government agency records. This move is intended to curb waste and fraud within government operations, as announced by the White House. The order aims to enhance transparency and accountability.
In a bid to enhance government transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order granting federal officials access to unclassified records, data, and systems within government agencies.
This initiative, announced by the White House, is aimed at reducing waste and fraud across various departments. The order, signed by Trump, empowers agency heads to facilitate this access, thereby promoting accountability.
The White House disclosed details of the new directive on its website, stating that the order had been signed on Friday, aligning with the administration's commitment to bolster efficiency and integrity within governmental operations.
