Trump's Executive Order on Agency Transparency

In a bid to enhance government transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order granting federal officials access to unclassified records, data, and systems within government agencies.

This initiative, announced by the White House, is aimed at reducing waste and fraud across various departments. The order, signed by Trump, empowers agency heads to facilitate this access, thereby promoting accountability.

The White House disclosed details of the new directive on its website, stating that the order had been signed on Friday, aligning with the administration's commitment to bolster efficiency and integrity within governmental operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)