Trump Restores Free Speech: Executive Order Reverses Federal Oversight

In a significant move, Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reinstating freedom of speech by countering federal censorship.

Trump and his Republican allies have long accused the Biden administration of suppressing speech, particularly on online platforms. They claim this was done under the pretext of addressing issues like misinformation and election discussions.

The new order places emphasis on protecting First Amendment rights, signaling a shift towards reduced government control over narrative shaping in public discourse.

