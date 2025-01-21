Left Menu

Trump Restores Free Speech: Executive Order Reverses Federal Oversight

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restore free speech and end federal censorship. This move responds to accusations against the Biden administration of censoring speech on online platforms. The order underscores First Amendment rights and opposes government advertising only approved narratives.

Donald Trump

In a significant move, Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reinstating freedom of speech by countering federal censorship.

Trump and his Republican allies have long accused the Biden administration of suppressing speech, particularly on online platforms. They claim this was done under the pretext of addressing issues like misinformation and election discussions.

The new order places emphasis on protecting First Amendment rights, signaling a shift towards reduced government control over narrative shaping in public discourse.

