Sydney Fire and Graffiti: A Surge in Antisemitic Attacks

A childcare centre in Sydney was set on fire and sprayed with antisemitic graffiti, marking the latest attack targeting the Jewish community in Australia. The incident has sparked police investigations and intensified efforts to combat hate crimes amid rising antisemitism in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:28 IST
A childcare centre in Sydney was set ablaze and defaced with antisemitic graffiti in the early hours of Tuesday, authorities reported. This attack contributes to a concerning pattern of antisemitic incidents in the city.

Situated near a Jewish school and synagogue, the childcare centre suffered severe damage, though fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police confirmed this as the second antisemitic attack on property within four days, highlighting a rise in similar crimes in Sydney.

NSW Premier Chris Minns vowed to apprehend the offenders, emphasizing increased police resources allocated to investigating hate crimes. Prime Minister Albanese condemned the attack, acknowledging the mounting public concern as Australia confronts an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents following geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

