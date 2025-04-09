PubMatic Powers Community Growth Through Ultimate Move-A-Thon 2025

PubMatic, a key player in the digital advertising technology sector, lent its support as the title sponsor for the Ultimate Move-A-Thon 2025, organized by the Rotary Club of Poona. This initiative highlights PubMatic's dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by raising INR 67 lacs for community-focused projects.

The successful event, attended by over 1,500 participants, directed funds to essential services such as pediatric heart surgeries and diabetes care, alongside educational enhancements, including libraries and smart technology for rural schools. PubMatic's team of over 200 employees engaged actively, embodying the company ethos of giving back.

Leadership from both PubMatic and the Rotary Club underscored their commitment to sustainability and social progress. Mukul Kumar of PubMatic expressed the company's belief in corporate duties beyond profit, while Jaideep Parekh of the Rotary Club praised PubMatic's role in extending the reach and impact of Move-A-Thon 2025. This collaboration exemplifies corporate influence in fostering societal change.

