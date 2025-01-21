Left Menu

Trump Revokes AI Safety Order Amid Innovation Concerns

Former President Donald Trump reversed an AI safety executive order by President Biden, which mandated sharing safety test results with the government for systems posing national security risks. The Republican Party argues the order stifles AI innovation, while Biden seeks standards in AI safety amid congressional inaction.

Trump Revokes AI Safety Order Amid Innovation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded a executive order enacted by President Joe Biden that aimed to mitigate potential dangers of artificial intelligence on consumers, workers, and national security.

Biden's order, aligned with the Defense Production Act, required that results of safety tests for AI systems with potential risks to U.S. national security, economic stability, or public health be shared with federal authorities prior to public release, a move that had been controversial within tech industry circles.

While the Republican Party platform for 2024 pledged to overturn Biden's mandate, arguing it impedes AI progress, Biden continues to push for regulatory frameworks amid congressional hesitance, even as the U.S. Commerce Department imposes new limits on AI technology exports, facing pushback from industry giants like Nvidia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

