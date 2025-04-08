Left Menu

Amit Shah Highlights J&K Development and Strengthened National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirms the government's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's development under PM Modi's vision, highlighting recent political shifts and enhanced border security measures. Shah also underscores the departure of several groups from the Hurriyat Conference as a testament to growing national trust.

Amit Shah Highlights J&K Development and Strengthened National Security
Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: @AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the Modi administration's commitment to fostering development in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah emphasized the Prime Minister's efforts in bringing prosperity through various initiatives aimed at promoting growth and welfare among the residents of the region.

In a significant political shift, three more groups have severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference, signaling increased trust in India's Constitution, Shah noted. The organizations include the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front.

Shah highlighted the government's stringent stance against terrorism, contrasting it with past administrations' approaches. He praised the Border Security Force's crucial role and detailed plans for advanced border security technologies that aim to bolster national defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

