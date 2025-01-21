Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactics: A Boon for China?

China's stocks and yuan were projected to rise amid optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would be less harsh than previously feared. Trump's strategies, including avoiding immediate tariffs, have sparked positive market reactions, signaling a potentially less severe stance on U.S.-China relations.

China's financial markets were braced for a positive start on Tuesday, buoyed by the possibility that President Donald Trump's economic policies might be more moderate towards Beijing than initially anticipated. The onshore yuan also showed signs of strengthening amidst this wave of optimism.

In a strategic move, Trump opted not to target China directly in his inauguration speech and held back on imposing aggressive tariffs. Instead, he tasked government bodies with examining and addressing the U.S.'s persistent trade deficits and unfair practices without specifically pinpointing China, thus igniting a global market rally.

Yuan Yuwei of Water Wisdom Asset Management noted the relief in Chinese markets, attributing it to Trump's tempered approach compared to his predecessor's stern stance. With the CSI300 Index rebounding and the yuan gaining strength after Trump's dialogue with Xi Jinping, this marks a promising turn in U.S.-China economic relations.

