Trump's DEI Rollback Spurs Controversy

President Donald Trump rescinded several executive orders supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), reversing anti-discrimination measures for marginalized communities established by the prior administration. Rights advocates vow to protect minorities as Trump's policies represent a significant departure from Biden's inclusive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:57 IST
Trump

In a significant political move, President Donald Trump rescinded numerous executive orders that had previously promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), along with rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and racial minorities. The administration's actions fulfill campaign promises to withdraw protections for marginalized communities.

Upon his inauguration as the 47th president, Trump swiftly repealed 78 executive orders signed by former President Joe Biden, including measures addressing racial equity and discrimination against gay and transgender people. This policy shift represents a major departure from the former administration's prioritization of diversity initiatives across federal agencies.

The rollback coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday honoring the civil rights leader. In response, human rights advocates have pledged to challenge the agenda that they view as a setback to equality efforts, highlighting the potential implications for minority groups and existing civil rights laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

