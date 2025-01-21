Left Menu

Trump Reverses Biden's Move on Cuba Terror Listing

President Donald Trump reinstated Cuba on the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list, reversing a decision by Joe Biden just before leaving office. This move maintains Cuba's designation amidst protests over its previous removal and continued debate over U.S. policy towards the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:34 IST
President Donald Trump has swiftly reversed his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to remove Cuba from the state sponsors of terrorism list, announced the White House. Trump's move, executed mere hours into his new term, retains the controversial label on the island nation.

This action is the first in a series of policy reversals by Trump intended to counteract what he deems as harmful decisions made by the prior Democratic administration. In his last-ditch efforts, Biden had planned to dismantle some measures imposed on Cuba during Trump's earlier administration.

In response, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized Trump's decision, labeling it as a mockery while the international community grapples with the nuances of ongoing U.S.-Cuba relations under Trump's renewed leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

