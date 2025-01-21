World Leaders React to Trump's Inauguration

Global leaders expressed a range of reactions as Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump's decisive nature, seeing potential in his peace through strength policy to bolster American leadership and achieve lasting peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looked forward to enhancing U.S.-Israel relations and resolving ongoing security issues, including the threat posed by Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, leaders from Germany, Canada, and the UK emphasized the importance of their historical and ongoing alliances with the United States.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan underscored the urgency of addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while leaders from Brazil, Finland, Norway, and other nations conveyed congratulations and aspirations for continued cooperation. Contrasting views came from Hamas and Cuba, illustrating the diverse global perception of Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)