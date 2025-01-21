BJP's UCC Push: Reflecting Ambedkar's Ideals Amidst Congress Criticism
Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur asserted that the party's policies are aligned with Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideologies, with the Modi government focusing on nation-building based on these principles. Thakur criticized the Congress for constitutional amendments made for political gains and emphasized BJP's commitment to the Uniform Civil Code, which promises equality by eliminating religion-based legal disparities.
Anurag Thakur, a senior BJP MP, claims that the BJP's policies are reflective of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s ideologies. He insists that the Narendra Modi government is dedicated to building a nation guided by the principles of the architect of the Indian Constitution.
Thakur targeted the Congress, accusing the opposition of manipulating the Constitution for political gains. He highlighted the BJP-led NDA government's push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), inspired by Ambedkar’s ideas, as a move to ensure legal equality across communities.
The campaign is part of the BJP's ’Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Meanwhile, Odisha BJP plans seminars to counter Congress's alleged constitutional propaganda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
