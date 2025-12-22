Nalanda Literature Festival 2025: A Global Celebration of Legacy and Ideas
Shashi Tharoor and Bihar governor Arif Mohammad inaugurated the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 in Rajgir. The festival aims to promote the discussion of literature and ideas outside conventional classrooms. It will feature global guests, unveiling the NLF website, celebrating India's cultural heritage from December 21-25, 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a cultural extravaganza set against the historic backdrop of Rajgir, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad inaugurated the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 on Sunday. The festival provides a platform to extend literature discussions beyond academic confines.
Tharoor emphasized the importance of nurturing the tradition of knowledge exchange both within and outside universities. Tying the development of Bihar to Nalanda University's legacy, he stressed the need for governmental support in preserving this rich heritage.
The festival, announced by Shatrughan Sinha in September, features contributions from artist Kailash Kher and actor Akhilendra Mishra. Spanning December 21-25, it will welcome guests from over 10 countries and launch the NLF website, promoting India's literary and cultural dynamism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Knowledge Civilisation: Nalanda Literature Festival 2025
Nalanda Literature Festival: Reviving India's Legacy of Knowledge and Creativity
Vajpayee Centennial: Celebrating the Legacy of an Unwavering Leader
In Memoriam: The Life and Legacy of James Ransone
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Shalinitai Patil's Impact