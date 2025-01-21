Nomination Drama Unfolds in Erode East Bypoll
The nomination of an independent candidate, Padmavathy, for the Erode East assembly bypoll was rejected after it was revealed her name appeared on the Karnataka voters list. Her ineligibility to contest in Tamil Nadu led to her disqualification, reducing the final candidate count to 46.
21-01-2025
An independent candidate's nomination for the Erode East assembly bypoll has been rejected due to a discrepancy in voter list records, election officials have confirmed.
Originally, 47 candidates were confirmed for the bypoll; however, a last-minute challenge arose when Padmavathy's eligibility was questioned late Monday evening.
Opponents discovered Padmavathy was registered on the Karnataka voters list, rendering her ineligible under Tamil Nadu's electoral rules. Following a review by election officials and directives from the Chief Electoral Officer, her nomination was duly rejected, leaving 46 candidates in the fray.
