Nomination Drama Unfolds in Erode East Bypoll

An independent candidate's nomination for the Erode East assembly bypoll has been rejected due to a discrepancy in voter list records, election officials have confirmed.

Originally, 47 candidates were confirmed for the bypoll; however, a last-minute challenge arose when Padmavathy's eligibility was questioned late Monday evening.

Opponents discovered Padmavathy was registered on the Karnataka voters list, rendering her ineligible under Tamil Nadu's electoral rules. Following a review by election officials and directives from the Chief Electoral Officer, her nomination was duly rejected, leaving 46 candidates in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)