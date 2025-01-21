Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: From Telework to Turmoil

President Donald Trump has initiated a controversial shift in federal work policies, compelling civil servants to return to their offices five days a week. This reversal of COVID-19 remote work trends is paired with weakened job protections, aiming to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and install loyalists.

If upheld, these measures could significantly alter job security, impacting mid-level officials traditionally protected from political interference. Trump's return-to-work order, part of his revived 'Schedule F' strategy, faces legal challenges from unions defending remote work agreements established during the Biden administration.

The changes, coupled with a hiring freeze and creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, could lead to workforce attrition. Critics, including labor experts, warn of potential service disruptions and loss of talent, amid Trump's ongoing narrative of federal workers as inefficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)