Left Menu

Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: From Telework to Turmoil

President Trump mandates federal workers return to offices, ending telework and weakening civil service protections. The move challenges existing arrangements, drawing legal opposition from unions and experts predicting workforce disruption. Trump's actions align with MAGA criticism of bureaucracy as he reinstates previous policies, facing expected litigation and federal pushback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:23 IST
Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: From Telework to Turmoil
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has initiated a controversial shift in federal work policies, compelling civil servants to return to their offices five days a week. This reversal of COVID-19 remote work trends is paired with weakened job protections, aiming to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and install loyalists.

If upheld, these measures could significantly alter job security, impacting mid-level officials traditionally protected from political interference. Trump's return-to-work order, part of his revived 'Schedule F' strategy, faces legal challenges from unions defending remote work agreements established during the Biden administration.

The changes, coupled with a hiring freeze and creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, could lead to workforce attrition. Critics, including labor experts, warn of potential service disruptions and loss of talent, amid Trump's ongoing narrative of federal workers as inefficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025