Gabriel Magalhaes Injury Poses Challenge for Arsenal Ahead of Champions League Clash

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a right hamstring injury during a Premier League match against Fulham, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming Champions League game against Real Madrid. His unexpected departure in the 16th minute highlights defensive challenges for Arsenal, compounded by existing injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:00 IST
Arsenal's defensive lineup faces uncertainty as Gabriel Magalhaes exited early due to a right hamstring injury during the 2-1 victory over Fulham. The injury raises questions about his readiness for the imminent Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Brazil center back signaled distress while Fulham counterattacked, and despite efforts to carry on, he was substituted by Jakub Kiwior in the 16th minute. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern, acknowledging Gabriel's typical resilience and hesitance to leave the pitch.

With the Champions League quarterfinal approaching, Arteta battles not only Gabriel's potential absence but also enduring injuries in the squad. As key defenders remain sidelined, Arsenal faces a strategic quandary ahead of their clashes with Madrid.

