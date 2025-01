Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister's Attempt to Console Grieving Family

Maharashtra's political scene is embroiled in controversy as Minister Pankaja Munde revealed her thwarted efforts to meet the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Her visit was discouraged due to unrest in Massajog village, Beed district.

Santosh Deshmukh, who served as sarpanch, met a tragic end on December 9. His abduction, torture, and murder are believed to be linked to his staunch opposition against extortion targeting an energy firm involved in a windmill project. The situation escalated when Walmik Karad, an aide of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde's cousin, was arrested in a related extortion case.

Minister Pankaja Munde stated in a press briefing, "Although I wished to express my condolences in person, the family requested I refrain due to the prevailing conditions. Ensuring justice for them is crucial." She also emphasized that visiting would only occur with the family's consent amid mounting political pressure on Dhananjay Munde facing calls for his ouster.

