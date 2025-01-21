Trump's Appointee Overhaul Sparks Controversy
Former President Donald Trump announced the removal of over a thousand appointees from the Biden administration. Among the notable dismissals were celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley. These changes were shared on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that his administration is actively removing more than a thousand appointees from the previous Biden administration. This move aims to restructure key positions and align them with Trump's current policies.
In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump specified some significant dismissals, including celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley. Andres was taken off the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, while Milley's removal was from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.
These decisions have sparked discussions about the implications and motivations behind such drastic changes by the Trump team, especially as the removals include notable personalities with considerable influence and experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- appointees
- removal
- Biden
- Milley
- Jose Andres
- Truth Social
- policy
- controversy
- restructuring
ALSO READ
Feeding Hope: Chef Jose Andres Combats Disasters with Compassion
Mark Milley's Gratitude for Presidential Pardon
Controversial Removal: Mark Milley's Portrait Swapped Post-Inauguration
Biden pardons Fauci, Milley, Jan. 6 committee; extraordinary use of presidential power against potential Trump 'revenge,' reports AP.