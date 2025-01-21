Left Menu

Trump's Appointee Overhaul Sparks Controversy

Former President Donald Trump announced the removal of over a thousand appointees from the Biden administration. Among the notable dismissals were celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley. These changes were shared on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:20 IST

Former President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that his administration is actively removing more than a thousand appointees from the previous Biden administration. This move aims to restructure key positions and align them with Trump's current policies.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump specified some significant dismissals, including celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley. Andres was taken off the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, while Milley's removal was from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

These decisions have sparked discussions about the implications and motivations behind such drastic changes by the Trump team, especially as the removals include notable personalities with considerable influence and experience.

