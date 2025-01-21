Left Menu

High-Stakes Prisoner Swap: The Untold Story of an Afghan Exchange

An Afghan prisoner was released by the U.S. in exchange for two American citizens. Convicted Taliban member Khan Mohammad was freed after serving time in California. Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty returned home, though two other captives remain. Qatar facilitated the negotiation and logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Afghan prisoner held in U.S. custody was freed in exchange for two American citizens, Afghan authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The Afghan citizen, Khan Mohammad, had received a life sentence from U.S. courts and was incarcerated in California. He was arrested nearly two decades ago in Nangarhar Province and extradited to the United States. The U.S. did not disclose the identities or number of Americans released; however, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the release of two Americans but withheld their identities.

According to CNN and the New York Times, Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty were released and are heading home, exchanged for Taliban member Khan Mohammad, convicted of narco-terrorism in 2008. Meanwhile, American captives George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi continue to be held in Afghanistan. The exchange deal, initiated during Joe Biden's presidency, was finalized just before Donald Trump assumed office. Qatar played a crucial role in negotiations, also providing logistical support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

