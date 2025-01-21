Left Menu

Trump's Sweeping Overhaul of Biden Appointees Sparks Controversy

Former President Donald Trump announces plans to dismiss over 1,000 Biden-era appointees, including celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley, aiming to align the administration with his 'Make America Great Again' vision. The actions, including the introduction of the 'Schedule F' classification, stir debates about federal bureaucracy and loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:28 IST
Trump's Sweeping Overhaul of Biden Appointees Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic move, former President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping dismissal of over 1,000 Biden-era appointees, creating a stir across the political landscape. Highlighting four initial removals, Trump's actions target notable figures such as celebrity chef Jose Andres and Mark Milley, the former top general.

Trump cited the need to align the personnel with his 'Make America Great Again' vision, proclaiming these dismissals as pivotal steps. On Tuesday, Milley, previously pardoned by Biden and serving on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, found himself relieved from duty, while Andres was ousted from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

This series of dismissals, branded with the high-profile tagline, "YOU'RE FIRED!" on Truth Social, is complemented by Trump's mandate for federal workers' return to five-day office schedules and weakened civil service protections, notably the 'Schedule F' classification, sparking debate on the restructuring of federal bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025