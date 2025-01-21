Trump's Sweeping Overhaul of Biden Appointees Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic move, former President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping dismissal of over 1,000 Biden-era appointees, creating a stir across the political landscape. Highlighting four initial removals, Trump's actions target notable figures such as celebrity chef Jose Andres and Mark Milley, the former top general.

Trump cited the need to align the personnel with his 'Make America Great Again' vision, proclaiming these dismissals as pivotal steps. On Tuesday, Milley, previously pardoned by Biden and serving on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, found himself relieved from duty, while Andres was ousted from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

This series of dismissals, branded with the high-profile tagline, "YOU'RE FIRED!" on Truth Social, is complemented by Trump's mandate for federal workers' return to five-day office schedules and weakened civil service protections, notably the 'Schedule F' classification, sparking debate on the restructuring of federal bureaucracy.

