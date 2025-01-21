Left Menu

BJP's Delhi Drive: Mega Rallies to Woo Purvanchali Voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a series of rallies in Delhi with top leaders to attract Purvanchali voters ahead of assembly elections. The rallies, featuring PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, aim to bolster support among Delhi's significant Purvanchali populace through extensive outreach and voter engagement efforts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for major rallies across Delhi, enlisting the support of top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. These rallies are a strategic move ahead of the impending Delhi assembly elections.

Chief ministers and leaders from other states, including Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, are also expected to rally support, highlighting a robust campaign line-up. PM Modi's rallies are anticipated to take place in the last week of January, with plans for multiple speeches to galvanize voter support.

The BJP's campaign will kick off on January 23, focusing heavily on Purvanchali voters, with Yogi Adityanath spearheading the effort through 14 rallies in targeted areas of Delhi. Alongside him, other notable figures like Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will also conduct rallies to strengthen the party's voter base, supported by numerous bike rallies and outreach meetings.

