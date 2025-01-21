Kejriwal Criticized for Ramayana Misquote Amid Delhi Election Tensions

Amid heightened tensions leading up to the Delhi assembly elections, BJP leader Tarun Chugh sharply criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for misquoting a passage from the Ramayana. Chugh suggested that Kejriwal's sudden reference to the Hindu epic reflects an attempt to regain political favor as he faces potential defeat.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh asserted that the people of Delhi have grown wary of Kejriwal, questioning the developmental achievements under his decade-long leadership. Chugh predicted that Kejriwal's party might struggle to secure even 10 seats in the upcoming elections. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari joined the critique, dubbing Kejriwal a 'Chunavi Hindu'—a term implying religious opportunism.

Bhandari further accused Kejriwal of engaging in appeasement politics, linking him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to divisive practices. He alleged that Kejriwal harbors little genuine connection to Hindu traditions, as evidenced by his misinterpretation of the Ramayana and policies favoring Rohingya migrants. The Delhi elections, scheduled for February 5, are expected to be a heated contest, with vote counting to follow on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)