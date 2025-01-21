Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pardons Amid International Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump announced plans to pardon individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol riot. During a press event alongside relatives of people taken hostage by Hamas, he signed pardons for those accused. He also commented on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the US leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:44 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking announcement on Monday, former US President Donald Trump declared his intention to pardon individuals charged with crimes connected to the January 6 Capitol riot, referring to them as 'hostages'. This statement was made in the presence of families affected by the recent October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Trump's announcement followed the introduction by Steve Witkoff, Trump's chosen envoy for Middle East peace, who highlighted the plight of families seeking the return of remains for those killed in captivity. Trump promised to sign the pardons for the January 6 accused as soon as he returned to the Oval Office, reiterating his commitment to 'a lot of people'.

While welcoming individuals released by Hamas under a recent ceasefire with Israel, Trump critiqued the Biden administration, suggesting the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia-Ukraine war would not have occurred under his leadership. This assertion attempted to connect separate global tensions to US political leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

